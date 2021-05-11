IT’S HAPPENING: Forensic Audit of 2020 Election Results Requested in Michigan

A forensic audit of the election results in Michigan has been requested as yet another voter fraud case seeks to challenge the validity of the 2020 vote count.

The request comes as Arizona’s forensic audit is hit with legal setbacks from President Biden’s Department of Justice.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

“A Monday hearing will determine the fate of one of the last active lawsuits challenging the validity of the 2020 election,” the Traverse Eagle reported.

“A 13th Circuit Court judge is scheduled to hear arguments on a defense request to dismiss an Antrim County election-related lawsuit —a move opposed by the plaintiff who, court records show, is instead seeking to expand the case.”

“The case in Antrim County is among the few yet to be adjudicated, records show,” the report states.

Trendingpolitics.com reports: A joint motion requesting Judge Kevin Elsenheimer dismiss the lawsuit has been filed by Assistant Michigan Attorney General Erik Grill , who represents intervener Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, and attorney Haider Kazim, who is representing defendant Antrim County.

The joint motion seeks to have the lawsuit dismissed for lack of standing. The judge has already allowed the complainant, Bailey and his attorney, Matthew DePerno, to have a third party conduct a forensic examination of the county’s Dominion Voting Systems equipment. That audit was conducted earlier by Allied Security Operations Group, a Dallas-based firm that concluded the voting machine equipment was fraught with errors.

“The Dominion Voting System is intentionally and purposefully designed with inherent errors to create systemic fraud and influence election results,” the audit report stated. “The system intentionally generates an enormously high number of ballot errors. The electronic ballots are then transferred for adjudication. The intentional errors lead to bulk adjudication of ballots with no oversight, no transparency, and no audit trail. This leads to voter or election fraud. Based on our study, we conclude that The Dominion Voting System should not be used in Michigan. We further conclude that the results of Antrim County should not have been certified…”

Antrim County had been the site of a detected error that flipped votes from Donald Trump to Joe Biden. The error was detected and corrected before the 2020 election results could be certified.

“Bailey continues to argue the county violated his constitutional rights after an error by County Clerk Sheryl Guy caused about 2,000 votes cast for then-President Donald Trump, to be initially — and mistakenly — tallied for then-challenger Joe Biden,” the Traverse Eagle reported.

“Guy, a Republican, corrected her office’s vote tally errors prior to the state’s certification of the county’s November election results, and records show Trump won Antrim County by a large margin, receiving 9,748 votes to Biden’s 5,960 votes,” the report continued.

Matthew DePerno has also requested election data from other counties, which the judge rejected as a “fishing expedition.” DePerno filed another motion on May 4 seeking to add Antrim County Clerk Sheryl Guy, state Bureau of Elections Director Jonathan Brater, and Election Source, a Dominion subcontractor, to the lawsuit as defendants, the report continued.

Meanwhile, a forensic audit of Antrim County has now been proposed and will be under discussion at a meeting in June.

“In the more than seven hour meeting, commissioners also discussed whether they have the authority to conduct their own audit, forensic accounting or hand recount of the county’s 2020 election results,” the Traverse Eagle noted. “They don’t — state law says only the Secretary of State can conduct and audit elections in Michigan.”

“A motion by Commissioner Dawn LaVanway to hire a third party to conduct a voter file review and a forensic audit of the county’s 2020 election results was tabled until the June meeting,” the report added.

On Friday, the Arizona state senate called an emergency session to issue a warning to the stalling Democratic Party that it will not only provide the missing passwords it ‘does not have,’ but also the routers that could ‘allow access to sensitive law enforcement data.’

The possibility that Maricopa County did not even have the passwords to the voting machines, while a private company did, would be an egregious abuse of public trust. The refusal to provide the routers demanded by the Arizona state senate is ringing even more alarm bells.

It will be imperative to follow this development in Michigan as the Democratic Party’s ongoing resistance to election audits continues to throw up red flags that state elections in 2020 may not have been entirely on the up-and-up.