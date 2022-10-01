IT’S HAPPENING: Biden Vows To Overturn the Second Amendment

Joe Biden on Friday vowed to ban all assault weapons in the U.S., effectively rendering the Second Amendment null and void.

Biden made the announcement at the White House:

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

NEW – Biden vows "to ban assault weapons" in the US.pic.twitter.com/7jzwDbl2QO — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) September 30, 2022

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Biden really has no idea what he’s saying or what rights he has to ban guns. He really doesn’t know much and the whole world wonders who is really running this country. Biden looked like he didn’t even know where he was and he needed to be carted off by Jill.

Howie Carr shared this about Biden’s knowledge of guns and anything else in an opinion piece at the Boston Herald today:

Dementia Joe Biden has heard the whispers about his, um, mental decline. But during an interview last week with state-run media, he assured a Democrat operative with a press pass that his “mental focus” is as acute as ever.

All dialogue guaranteed verbatim:

“It’s focused I say I think it’s I I haven’t look I have trouble even mentioning even saying to myself my own head the number of years. I no more think of myself as being as old as I am than fly. I mean it’s just not uh uh I haven’t observed anything in terms of there’s not things I don’t do now that I did before whether it’s physical or mental or anything else,” President Biden said.

… Last Friday, at the White House, he brought up the price of gasoline:

“In 41 states plus the District of Columbia, the average gasoline price is less than $2.99.”

Again, not even close. Not one state has prices under $3.

He also claimed that a bullet out of an AR-15 “travels five times as rapidly as a bullet shot out of any other gun.” Not true, but Brandon says he knows about firearms.

“I have two shotguns at home. It’s a long story but I know how to foze guns.”

He continually botches numbers, bragging about “62 million billion dollars.” Or recalling that “When I came to office we were facing a once-in-a-lifetime pandemic a hundred a million people died a million people.”

He mentions cutting the deficit “one trillion five hundred thousand.”

As for the American Rescue Plan, “a family of four saved two thousand four hundred thousand two thousand four hundred dollars.”

Speaking about gay singer Elton John, he said, “By the way, it’s all his fault that we’re spending $6 billion in taxpayers’ money to help AIDS fight HHIV AIDS.”

HHIV? Is that some new variant? And how exactly does AIDS fight AIDS

Who is running this clown? It’s getting really crazy.