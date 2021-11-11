IT’S HAPPENING: Biden Advisor Named in Durham Indictment

Special Counsel John Durham’s probe into the origins of the Trump-Russia collusion hoax have edged closer to the Biden administration as a senior advisor to Joe Biden has now been named in an indictment.

According to a new report, Biden’s National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan is the “foreign policy adviser” mentioned in the indictment of Hillary Clinton’s attorney Michael Sussmann.

In September, Sussmann was criminally charged for repeatedly lying to the FBI about his role in the Russia witch-hunt against Trump. Durham’s indictment alleges Sussmann told then-FBI General Counsel James Baker he was not doing work “for any client” when he requested and held a September 2016 meeting in which he provided fake evidence of “secret communications” between then-candidate Donald Trump and Russia.

Foxnews.com reports: In fact, he later billed the Clinton campaign for the meeting, according to Durham’s indictment. The FBI also looked into the story about the alleged link between the Trump presidential campaign and the Russian bank, it turned out to be bogus.

The Durham indictment lays out a scenario where an unnamed Clinton campaign lawyer, “exchanged emails with the Clinton Campaign’s campaign manager, communications director, and foreign policy advisor [Jake Sullivan] concerning the Russian Bank-1 allegations that Sussmann had recently shared,” with an unnamed reporter.

There is no indication that Sullivan is a target of Durham’s investigation, only that he received information from a campaign lawyer.

Fox News has reached out to Sullivan’s office for comment. White House Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre referred Fox News to the Department of Justice and said the White House had no comment as of Tuesday. “I don’t know anything about what you’re you’re just mentioning,” Jean-Pierre said. “So I have to to talk to our team.”

The Durham indictment also alleges that Sussmann was working on behalf of a tech industry executive, an American internet company and Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign.

Prosecutors say Sussmann’s “lie” is important because it “misled the FBI General Counsel and other FBI personnel concerning the political nature of his work.”

Another grand jury indictment was returned on Nov. 4 for Igor Danchenko, a Russian analyst who is accused of being the primary sub-source in the Steele dossier. He is charged with five counts of making false statements to the FBI and his next court appearance is scheduled for Wednesday.