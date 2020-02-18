It’s 2020 and Barack Obama Is STILL Trying To Take Full Credit For Trump’s Economic Boom

Former President Barack Obama spent 8 years destroying the US economy, leaving it in a terrible state, and upon leaving office mocked President Trump by saying “Those jobs are never coming back. What’s he going to do, wave a magic wand?“

President Trump immediately set about working to restore America to its former greatness, reversing every failed Obama-era economic policy, and with it, reversing the limp Obama economy.

However that didn’t stop Barack Obama waking up on Presidents Day and shamelessly attempting to take full credit for Trump’s economic recovery.

According to Barack, he is the one responsible for the current booming economy. Talk about rich!

Eleven years ago today, near the bottom of the worst recession in generations, I signed the Recovery Act, paving the way for more than a decade of economic growth and the longest streak of job creation in American history. pic.twitter.com/BmdXrxUAUf — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) February 17, 2020

At the end of the day, stone cold facts show that the failed policies of the Obama administration stubbornly refused to work as well for the American people as those of the Trump administration. It’s just the way it is.

Here’s part of the official response, via Fox News:

“President Trump reversed every single failed Obama-era economic policy, and with it, reversed the floundering Obama/Biden economy,” Trump campaign national press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said. “Obama and Biden orchestrated the worst economic recovery in modern history.” She added: “By contrast, though, deregulating, lowering taxes, and supporting free-market policies, President Trump has created the hottest economy on record, with unemployment hitting generational lows and all-time lows for African Americans, Hispanics, the disabled, veterans and many other hard-working Americans.”

You didn’t think POTUS would miss out on this one, did you? His tweets…

Did you hear the latest con job? President Obama is now trying to take credit for the Economic Boom taking place under the Trump Administration. He had the WEAKEST recovery since the Great Depression, despite Zero Fed Rate & MASSIVE quantitative easing. NOW, best jobs numbers…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 17, 2020