Italy’s Salvini Tells Richard Gere to Take Migrants Back To Hollywood with Him on His Private Jet

Liberal Hollywood star Richard Gere travelled to Italy on the weekend and held a press conference where he demanded the Italian government stop “demonizing” refugees and instead accept hundreds of migrants who have been stranded on a boat in the Mediterranean for more than a week — but Interior Minister Matteo Salvini had a powerful response to the liberal grandstanding.

Gere, who visited the “Open Arms” ship in a show of support on Friday, joined a news conference on the Italian island of Lampedusa to call for the 160 migrants stuck on the boat to be allowed to enter Italy.

Yahoo report: Gere compared the political situation in Italy, where League leader and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini has repeatedly refused requests by migrant ships to dock, to that of the U.S. administration of Donald Trump.

“We have our problems with refugees coming from Honduras, Salavador, Nicaragua, Mexico… It’s very similar to what you are going through here,” he said, accusing politicians in both Italy and the United States of demonising migrants.

“This has to stop everywhere on this planet now. And it will stop if we say stop,” he said, adding that he only wanted to help people and not get into a political fight.

Salvini, who this week pushed through parliament tougher sanctions on charity ships that seek to bring migrants rescued at sea to Italy, was quick to reply.

“Given this generous millionaire is voicing concern for the fate of the Open Arms migrants, we thank him: he can take back to Hollywood, on his private plane, all the people aboard and support them in his villas. Thank you Richard!” he said in a statement.

Standoffs with non-governmental organization boats have become common in the last year as European states at odds over who should be responsible for accepting migrants have refused port to vessels carrying rescued people, often leaving them stranded at sea for days awaiting a solution.

The Open Arms said it had rescued more people on Saturday.