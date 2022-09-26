Italy’s New PM Vows To Defend Italy From Klaus Schwab’s WEF In Rousing Victory Speech

The new Italian Prime Minister Georgia Meloni vowed to destroy the New World Order in a rousing victory speech on Sunday that has terrified EU, WEF and Nato globalists.

Giorgia Meloni’s Brothers of Italy party won the general elections on September 25, leading a conservative coalition alliance that will likely form the most conservative government in the country since World War II.

The hardline message is consistent with Meloni’s campaign sound bites. “Yes to the natural family, no to LGBT lobbies!” said Meloni, 45, in July. “Yes to sexual identity, no to gender ideology!”

In 2019, her rallying cry of “I am Giorgia. I’m a woman, I’m a mother, I’m Italian, I’m Christian” was derided by critics but was turned into a popular electronic-music remix, blasted by the people at parties and nightspots. But today that ultra-nationalist message is resonating in the polls. Meloni took her party from 4 percent in 2018 to more than 25 percent today.

And after she won during her victory speech she terrified the globalists in the EU and the U.S. Here are some highlights from her speech:

“Our worldview is the exact opposite of what they would like to force on us…

“Our main enemy today is the globalist drift of those who view identity and all its forms to be an evil to overcome. And constantly ask to shift real power away from the people to supernational entities headed by supposedly enlightened elites.

“Let us be clear in our mind, because we did not fight against and defeat communism in order to replace it with a new international regime, but to permit independent nation states once again to defend the freedom, identity and sovereignty of their peoples…

“As a serious alternative to the bureaucratic super state … and although that someone in Brussels or Frankfurt, Davos or the City of London, lacks democratic legitimacy, everyday it commissions the economic choices and political decisions of those who have invested in that legitimacy by their popular vote.

“It means that whether the false democrats like it or not, national conservatives in every latitude are actually the only real Democrats. Because it is only by defending the nation states, that we defend the political sovereignty that belongs to the citizens of that state…“

Video below:

Meloni goes on to talk highly of Ronald Reagan and President Trump. Have you ever heard any politician so perfectly explain what we’re up against and why we resist the establishment?

When you watch this video, you’ll quickly realize why the establishment is afraid of her.

Days before the election that saw Meloni take power, a video surfaced of a group of Italian protestors reportedly taking down the European Union flag at the E.U. headquarters in Rome.

Some time ago, a group of Italian patriots went to EU headquarters in Rome, removed EU flag and replaced it with the Italian one. The squalid threats of Ursula von der Leyen do not scare the Italians and cannot go unnoticed. Italy belongs to the Italian people. Get up Italy 🇮🇹! pic.twitter.com/y9uCueYDod — RadioGenova (@RadioGenova) September 24, 2022

Some commenters on Twitter have suggested the action came in response to E.U. Commission chief Ursula Von der Leyen’s comments on Thursday from Princeton University where she gave a “veiled warning” to the Italian right, according to Reuters.