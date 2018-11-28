Italy ‘Will Not Sign’ UN Global Migration Pact to Open Borders

Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini has announced that Italy will not take part in a UN conference in Morocco next month and will refuse to sign the UN Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration that threatens to open borders around the world and make migration a “human right.”

“The Italian government will not sign anything and will not go to Marrakech,” Salvini told the Lower House.

Most governments around the world are trying to keep the UN pact a secret from their citizens. They hope to sign the pact in secrecy, without giving the people a chance to debate its merits.

Italy has decided to inform their citizens about the pact in advance and allow them to have their say about the future of the country.

“The floor of parliament must debate it. The Italian government will allow parliament to decide“. Premier Giuseppe Conte also said the government will not do anything until the people have expressed a view.

“The Global Migration Compact is a document that raises issues and questions that many citizens have strong feelings about,” Conte said.

The new UN agreement, which almost all member states plan to sign in December, propagates the radical idea that borders must be opened and a “new world” created, where mass migration – for any reason – is something that must be promoted, enabled and enshrined as a “human right.”

The agreement also directs national governments to de-fund and suppress all forms of counter-expression to mass migration within their countries. Critics who oppose migration and open borders should undergo “sensitization training”, according to the text of the agreement. Free speech will die.

Unsurprisingly, none of the countries that plan on signing the migration agreement have consulted their citizens regarding whether they want to open their national borders to mass migration. The global pact is being signed in secret, without public debate.

The unelected UN elites and their obedient vassal states understand that public debate risks jeapardizing their project. But do not be deceived into thinking the agreement will hold little power if it is allowed to proceed. The creators of the agreement are even boasting about the “real change” that will result from the secret global pact.

The finalized text of the agreement, the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration, is a major step towards the elimination of functioning borders and “puts migration firmly on the global agenda. It will be a point of reference for years to come and induce real change on the ground…” according to Jürg Lauber, the representative of Switzerland to the UN — who led the work on the agreement together with the representative of Mexico.

It cannot be stressed enough that this agreement is not about refugees fleeing persecution, or their rights to protection under international law. Instead, the agreement propagates the radical idea that migration — for any reason — is something that needs to be promoted, enabled and protected.

Almost all UN member states, except for Italy, the United States, Austria, Australia, Croatia, Hungary and possibly also the Czech Republic and Poland, are expected to sign it.