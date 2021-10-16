Italy Rocked by Historic Nationwide Uprising as Citizens Reject ‘New World Order’ Vaccine Passports

The mandatory ‘green pass’ forces workers in both the public and private sector to take the jab in order to be paid.
Workers who refuse the vaccine will be suspended without pay and fined a whopping 1,500 euros.
The system is also mandatory for anyone wishing to enter venues such as; schools, universities, museums, stadiums, theaters, gyms, and indoor seating spaces at bars and restaurants.
Summit.news reports: Although Reuters erroneously describes today’s protests against the scheme as “scattered,” they are in fact large and widespread.
Business owner Ugo Mendes Donelli compiled a Twitter thread illustrating the intense level of the backlash.
“Many citizens won’t go to work,” he tweeted. “I can tell they are many because there is no traffic. We had such silence, in my area, only during the lockdown.”
According to Donelli, despite the media trying to downplay the protest numbers, there are around 10,000 demonstrators at the port of Trieste.
“They have also much support,” he adds. “People are bringing food because the workers are going to guard the port 24/7 with no interruption until the government scraps the “Green Pass” law.”
Students in Bologna are also out in force protesting against the mandate.
Demonstrators also took to the streets in Rimini and Udine.
As well as La Spezia and Milan.
Donelli also notes how unions representing soldiers and police are telling them to join the protests.
Under the law, which is being described as a test case for Europe, the unvaccinated in Italy were also banned from using long distance public transport, meaning that holidays, travel for work and visiting relatives has become impossible for many.
The ‘green pass’ also tracks an individual’s location, once again emphasizing how it’s a digital ID card on steroids.
