Italy Plunged Into Its Worst Blackout In A Decade

Rome was plunged into darkness early Sunday morning, as a five-hour blackout struck most of Italy.

About 110 trains were stranded when the power went out and hundreds of people were trapped in elevators across the country.

The blackout hit all of Italy except the island of Sardinia and some small pockets of the mainland, according to officials. Even so, there are conflicting reports as to whether Vatican City, which is an independent city in in the center of Rome, was affected by the blackout or not.

There was a total blackout in Pakistan at the same time.

Pakistan was hit by what appeared to be a nationwide blackout, leaving up to 200 million people without power, officials and witnesses said.

DW reports: More than a million people were out celebrating Rome’s first “White Night” party, an all-night cultural extravaganza with museums and restaurants due to stay open till dawn. The lights went out at around 3:30am, and the “White Night” became virtually pitch black.

The city’s subway came to complete standstill, leaving hundreds of people stranded underground. But most of them took the blackout in stride.

“We don’t know anything, power’s gone off across Italy but we don’t know why or how long we’re going to have to sit here,” one reveler told Deutsche Welle.

Those above ground were left to walk home or try their luck on one of the desperately overcrowded buses plying the city. Hospitals were able to continue operating thanks to emergency generators.

Other than in a few isolated pockets, power went out across the entire country, virtually at the same time in a blackout that lasted nearly five hours and affected most of Italy’s 57 million residents. As many as 30,000 people were stranded as electricity powered trains ground to a halt. In Southern Tyrol, one train even had to be pulled out of an alpine tunnel, and outages stopped train traffic between the heavily trafficked border sectors to Switzerland.

Failed power lines

By Sunday afternoon, however, power was gradually being restored across the country.

Italian officials blamed the brownout on the breakdown of electricity lines coming in from France, Switzerland and Austria – all countries from which energy-hungry Italy imports power. One line coming in from Switzerland appeared to be knocked out after a tree fell on it, but officials said it was unlikely a single event could trigger the failure of Italy’s entire power grid. The incident highlights Italy’s limited capacity for generating its own power.

As energy officials sought to find answers explaining Italy’s worst blackout in a decade, police and other civic authorities sought to bring the country back under control. By mid-morning, they succeeded in doing so, according to Guido Bertolas, the head of Italy’s civil protection services.