The Italian government has backed legislation that would ban labarotory made meat and other synthetic foods, in a bid to preserve the country’s internationally acclaimed cuisine.

Following a petition that received over 500,000 signatures, the populist coalition government of Prime Mionister Giorgia Meloni has expressed its strong support for the nation’s farmers, the traditional Mediterranean diet and is vehemently against the Great Reset push to replace real meat with synthetic proteins grown in laboratories.

The proposed bill follows a series of government decrees banning the use of flour derived from insects such as crickets and locusts in pizza or pasta.

Breitbart reports: Explaining the decision of the government to back the ban on synthetic foods, Agriculture Minister Francesco Lollobrigida said per the Il Messaggero newspaper: “They are poor quality foods. We protect health and the environment.”

“If this phenomenon were to succeed in imposing itself on the markets, it would produce more unemployment, there would be social injustice,” adding that the legislation will put “Italy at the forefront” of the movement against fake foods.

Meanwhile, Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci said: “We are based on the principle of prevention and preserve the agri-food heritage of our nation. We are for the Mediterranean diet.”

The move came after the agricultural firm Coldiretti collected over 500,000 signatures against the proliferation of synthetic meat. Should the legislation be implemented, those who violate the law would be liable to face fines of up to €60,000 (£53,000).

Following the announcement of the government’s decision to support the bill, a “flash mob” of supporters gathered outside the Chigi Palace in Rome, the 16th century building which has become the official residence of the Prime Minister of Italy.

Surprisingly, Prime Minister Meloni left her office to come out and speak before the crowd, saying: “We could only celebrate with our farmers and the president of Coldiretti a measure that puts Italy at the forefront, also on the subject of consumer protection.”

“We are linked to the fact that every citizen who eats here, who eats in the homeland of excellence, can have the same opportunities to consume food of which he knows exactly where he comes from,” she added.