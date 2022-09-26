Italians Rise Up Against ‘New World Order’ – Vow To Leave ‘Fascist EU’

Millions of Italians are rising up against the ‘New World Order’ and vowing to exit the ‘fascist European Union’ following the election victory of anti-establishment Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

Meloni’s win on Sunday represents a devastating blow to the EU after Commission Chief Ursula von der Leyen threatened Italy with sanctions last week if they dared elect Meloni.

Von der Leyen threatens the Italians: "We will see the result of the vote in Italy. If things go in a difficult direction, we have tools, as in the case of Poland and Hungary." A desperate attempt to influence the vote in Italy that runs towards the far right. Game over Ursula! pic.twitter.com/MhkaiQus9x — RadioGenova (@RadioGenova) September 23, 2022

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Italians immediately responded by removing the EU flag from their headquarters in Rome.

Some time ago, a group of Italian patriots went to EU headquarters in Rome, removed EU flag and replaced it with the Italian one. The squalid threats of Ursula von der Leyen do not scare the Italians and cannot go unnoticed. Italy belongs to the Italian people. Get up Italy 🇮🇹! pic.twitter.com/y9uCueYDod — RadioGenova (@RadioGenova) September 24, 2022

And on Sunday Italy voted in populist candidate Georgia Meloni.