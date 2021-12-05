Italian Man Tried To Avoid Getting Covid Jab By Wearing A Fake Arm

An unidentified Italian man was caught out trying to fool a health worker into injecting the covid vaccine into a fake arm.

The incident took place in Biella, a town in the north Italy near Turin, where the man who wanted to get his vaccine certificate asked staff to turn a blind eye after noticing his fake silicone arm.

He apparently worked in the healthcare industry himself and when he was busted told the nurse that he needed a “Green Pass” to keep working, but was afraid to get the vaccine.

According to the Italian newspaper La Repubblica, the attending nurse told them that the arm was very well-made and almost fooled her, but she noticed that the color was a little off, which is what gave it away.

ITV reports: The head of the region’s authority, Alberto Cirio, slammed the ruse as “ridiculous” and vowed he will now “answer to justice.”

“Even though the silicone was very similar to real skin, its colour and feel raised the health worker’s suspicions,” he said in a statement.

“The worker then asked the person to show his full arm. Once discovered, the subject tried to convince the health worker to turn a blind eye.

“He was instead reported to the Carabinieri (police force) and the ASL (local health unit) will report the case too.”

It came as the European Commission president, Ursula von der Leyen, said that EU nations should consider making Covid vaccinations compulsory as too many people still refuse.