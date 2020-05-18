Italian Lawmaker Demands Arrest Of ‘Globalist Tool’ Bill Gates For ‘Crimes Against Humanity’

An Italian lawmaker has exercised her parliamentary privilege to slam Bill Gates, calling him a “vaccine criminal” and a “globalist tool”.

Last week MP Sara Cunial urged fellow lawmakers to defy any plans for mandatory vaccination against the coronavirus, saying that such endeavors are being pushed by the corrupt elites which she described as the ‘deep state.

She claimed that Italy had been subjected to a “Holy Inquisition of false science” during her seven-minute speech which was met with wide applause

RT reports: Bill Gates and his latest anti-coronavirus efforts have been at the center of the wildest theories that explore possible sinister motives behind the billionaire’s activities. In arguably the most high-profile outcry last week, an Italian MP for Rome Sara Cunial delivered a speech rarely (if ever at all) heard in any parliament.

In her passionate address, Cunial called upon fellow lawmakers to defy any plans for compulsory vaccination against Covid-19. Such endeavors are being pushed by the corrupt elites – the Deep State – she claimed, pointing the finger at Bill Gates as one of the main culprits behind the vaccination drive, if not the pandemic itself.

“For decades, Gates has been working on depopulation policy and dictatorial control plans on global politics, aiming to obtain the primacy on agriculture, technology and energy.“

Being a well-known anti-vax activist, Cunial singled-out Gates as the villain primarily because of the vaccination campaigns that his foundation has been conducting for years in less-developed countries. But while boldly accusing the billionaire of sterilizing millions of women in Africa and paralyzing hundreds of thousands of children in India, she also added a good pinch of GMOs and 5G tech to the dense conspiracy mix of his ‘sins.’

The Italian politician also harshly criticized the anti-coronavirus lockdown measures that her country was among the first to impose. According to Cunial, the isolation serves the globalist agenda too, while the Italians have been subjected to a “holy inquisition of false science.”

“It is our children who will lose more, who are ‘raped souls,’” Cunial said. “In this way, the right to school will be granted only with a bracelet to get them used to probation, to get them used to slavery and involuntary treatment.”

“The real goal of all of this is total control. Absolute domination of human beings, transformed into guinea pigs and slaves, violating sovereignty and free will.“

When hecklers attempted to interrupt her, the president of the chamber called to order – because in a “free parliament anyone has the right to express their opinion” – and scored a round of applause.

Allowed to finish her speech, Cunial raised the stakes even further, pleading with the Italian PM to submit Gates to international justice – unless of course Giuseppe Conte is himself part of the global Deep State conspiracy.

“Next time you receive a phone call from the philanthropist Bill Gates, forward it directly to the International Criminal Court for crimes against humanity.“

While Bill Gates has often been a target of assorted conspiracy theories in the past, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has ramped up interest in his persona. His quest for a vaccine against the Covid-19, as well as a recent Microsoft patent vaguely describing a device that tracks ‘body activity,’ caused a lot of fuss.

Despite the fact that Bill Gates has technically stepped down from Microsoft’s board and is no longer associated with the corporation, while the ‘sinister’ patent WO/2020/060606 never mentioned any implants, some deduced the billionaire might be planning to sneakily microchip humanity under the guise of coronavirus vaccination…