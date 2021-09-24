Italian Gov’t Orders Businesses Not to Pay Unvaccinated Workers

The Italian government is now ordering private businesses to withhold pay from workers who refuse to take the Covid vaccine as part of an attempt to impoverish non-compliant citizens.

A recent decree mandated that all employees get the vaccine ‘green pass’, which led to questions about what would happen to the millions of Italians who refuse to take the shot.

In a desperate attempt to avoid potential legal action, the Italian government directed companies not to fire unvaccinated workers, but simply not pay them.

“Instead, they should be considered to be on an unjustified absence and have their wages or salaries withheld,” Ken Macon writes.

“Those found to be working without a vaccine passport could be punished with fines of up to €1,500. Additionally, the government said it would not cater for the test costs for those who would prefer not to take the vaccine.”

Summit.news reports: Even those who have had the virus, recovered and developed anti-bodies will still have to get at least one dose of the vaccine, presumably just as a performative show of compliance.

Italy extended its vaccine passport scheme to schools and universities on September 1st.

Teachers were told they faced being fired if they didn’t take it and students were mandated to take it to attend classes.

The unvaccinated were also banned from using long distance public transport, meaning that holidays, travel for work and visiting relatives has become impossible for many.

Venues such as museums, stadiums, theaters gyms, and indoor seating spaces at bars and restaurants all require vaccine identification and businesses can be fined thousands of euros for not enforcing the rules.

The ‘green pass’ in Italy also tracks an individual’s location, once again emphasizing how it’s a digital ID card on steroids.