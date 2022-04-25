Italian City Set To launch Social Credit Score Style System

Italy is about to become the first European nation introduce a social credit score style system where citizens will be rewarded for their “good behavior”.,

Participating in the pilot program, dubbed the “smart citizen wallet” is, at the moment, voluntary.

The program is due to start in the fall of 2022.

Reclaim the net reports: According to Corriere di Bologna, users of the “smart citizen wallet” will receive “digital points” for “virtuous behavior,” like recycling. The points can be used for purchases and discounts.

“The citizen will [get rewards] if he recycles; if he uses public transport; if he manages [energy consumption] well; if he does not receive sanctions from the municipal authority; if he actively uses the Culture Card,” said councilor Massimo Bugani.

Bologna’s social credit score will differ from the one in China in two ways; it is voluntary and people will not be penalized for bad behavior. The municipality hopes that by treating the program like a reward card, adoption will increase.

“Obviously, no one will be forced to participate, and whoever wants to give consent can download and use a special application, but I believe there will be many to join,” Bugani continued. “We want citizens to understand that they are not losers but that their behavior is rewarded.”

The success of the Bologna social credit score program could have a significant impact on Italy and the EU and, if the government likes the results, the scheme could be broadened.