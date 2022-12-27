It Would Be ‘Dangerous’ Not to Prosecute Trump Says Schiff

Representative Adam Schiff (D-CA) has claimed it would be “dangerous” for the Justice Department not to prosecute former President Donald Trump.
Schiff made his comments Saturday on KTTA’s “The Issue”
Breitbart reports: Discussing the January 6 House Select Committee’s criminal referrals, anchor Elex Michaelson said, “The charges they recommended that Donald Trump face is obstructing Congress from certifying the Electoral College, conspiracy to send fake electoral votes, lying to investigators and stoking an insurrection.”
Schiff said, “We examined the statutes that we thought the most clearly applied to the president’s conduct and others. Those are the charges that we referred. We looked at the elements of each. We think the evidence matches each of those elements, and we wanted the Justice Department to be aware that we felt there was a basis for potential charges on at least those four crimes.”
On Fox News, Mike Pence said, “I think that would be terrible divisive.”
Anchor Elex Michaelson said, “How do you respond to that argument that it would be too divisive that it would sort of rip the country apart to prosecute a former president?”
Schiff said, “Well, you know, first of all, Mike Pence wants to run for president, and he doesn’t want to alienate the supporters of Donald Trump. So this is his way, I suppose, of trying to have it both ways. It would be too dangerous not to if the department believes that there is proof beyond a reasonable doubt that he committed crimes. We cannot have a situation in this country where a president is above the law or anyone else for that matter.”
Niamh Harris
