It Wasn’t Just Pets – Fauci’s NIH Also Funded Horrific Experiments on AIDS Orphans in NYC

October 27, 2021
Dr. Fauci's NIH performed horrific experiments on AIDS orphans in New York City
Dr. Anthony Fauci’s NIH funded horrific experiments on AIDS orphans at a New York City hospital in 2004, according to disturbing new testimony.

As we reported in August, Dr. Fauci used taxpayer money to torture homeless dogs. He also used taxpayer funds to perform cruel experiments on monkeys in 2018.

Now it has emerged that Fauci’s NIH approved experiments on hundreds of New York City orphans.  Government agencies and Big Pharma companies abused the orphans in deadly AIDS drug trials.

In 2005, the city of New York hired the VERA Institute to form a final report on the drug trials. VERA was given no access to medical records for any of the children used in trials. Their report was published in 2008.

They reported that twenty-five children died during the drug studies, that an additional fifty-five children died following the studies (in foster care), and, according to Tim Ross, Director of the Child Welfare program at VERA (as of 2009), 29% of the remaining 417 children who were used in drug studies had died (out of a total 532 children that are admitted to have been used). [LINK]

The WIKIPEDIA writers cover up all details, as is expected.

No payment or compensation has been paid to any of the children used in the trials, or to their families.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: A hospital nurse later spoke out to reporters about the testing. She reported that children would immediately get sick, break out or throw up during the testing.

They were orphans at the Incarnation Children’s Center in New York City.

The ICC Investigation website offers several documents and interviews with children and childcare workers at the hospital who participated in the research.

Download the collected PDFs: The ICC Investigation | Related-HIV-Testing-and-AIDS-Drug-Investigation | Media-Coverage-and-Cover-up | Media Part 2

Note: The investigator credited with exposing this horrific study on AIDS orphans is (or was) an AIDS ‘skeptic’ but his research and interviews were explosive and disturbing.

