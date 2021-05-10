It Is ‘Absolutely My Ambition Is to Run for President’ Says Stacey Abrams

Stacey Abrams announced that she was “absolutely” planning to run for president of the United States at some point in the future.

Abrams, the former Democratic Georgia gubernatorial candidate, made her comments during this week’s broadcast of “CBS Sunday Morning”

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Breitbart reports: Abrams said, “You earlier said people take voting for granted. When you’ve never had to think about the hardship of voting, then yes, these conversations on voter suppression seem absurd to you. When you have never spent more than seven minutes in line, it is nearly impossible to imagine that there are poor Black people who stand in line for eight hours, miss an entire day’s wages, risk losing their jobs simply to cast a ballot in an election that may or may not have any benefit in their lives.”

Correspondent Erin Moriarty said, “Ensuring that right to vote may someday help Abrams achieve her greatest dream, running for President.”

Abrams said, “Do I hold it as an ambition? Absolutely. And even more importantly, when someone asks me if that’s my ambition, I have a responsibility to say ‘Yes,’ for every young woman, every person of color, every young person of color who sees me and decides what they’re capable of based on what I think I am capable of.”

She added, “It’s about, you cannot have those things you refuse to dream of.”