It Begins: Nigeria Limits Cash Withdrawals To $45 To Usher In WEF-Approved ‘Cashless Society’

Nigeria will soon begin restricting cash machine withdrawals to just $45 per day as part of a push to usher in a cashless society as approved by the World Economic Forum.
The policy to eliminate cash transactions – which has long been a testing ground of the New World Order – follows the launch of the West African nation’s newly designed currency notes to strictly control the money supply.
The Central Bank of Nigeria limited weekly over-the-counter cash withdrawals to 100,000 naira ($225) for individuals and 500,000 naira ($1,124) for corporations, with a processing fee required to access more.
Haruna Mustafa, the bank’s director of banking supervision, said citizens will only be able to withdraw more of their own cash if they get down on their knees and beg the banks. Such situations will require “compelling circumstances, not exceeding once a month.”
Policymakers say the withdrawal limits and recent monetary initiatives from the central bank would bring more people into the banking system and curb currency hoarding, illicit flows, and inflation.
However, in reality, the new anti-cash laws are designed to protect and enrich the top tier of the wealthy global elite at the expense of ordinary people.
The Rothschild controlled global banking lobby want a digital cashless system because this will give them even more control over us. Nigeria is being used a testing ground. Global bankers want to monitor and control every single transaction, while destroying real world currencies so they can issue money that doesn’t exist, creating impossible financial burdens for the masses, all the while accumulating extraordinary real wealth and power for themselves.
Populations relying on a fully digital cashless grid will be incredibly vulnerable in times of crisis. A terrorist or military attack, or even a storm or power outage, would mean the end of a functional economy. Payments would stop, the economy would grind to a halt, and life as we know it would end. A new, desperate climate would take hold, with entire populations left vulnerable and helpless, completely under the control of their government and the shadowy elites pulling the strings.
Why would governments ban cash when there are such disastrous consequences for humanity waiting just around the corner?
Because the shadowy elites and their banking cartels want us to be easily manipulated, cowed and controlled.
