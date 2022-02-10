Israel’s Top Hospital: ‘80% of Serious COVID Cases Are Fully Jabbed’

Despite Israel being the most jabbed country on the planet, the number of Covid deaths continues to break record after record.

According to Professor Jacob Giris, Head of Medicine at Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center (Ichilov), the hospital is overrun with ‘vaccinated Covid patients.’

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email * Δ

“Right now, most of our severe cases are vaccinated,” Giris told Channel 13 News. “They had at least three injections. Between seventy and eighty percent of the serious cases are vaccinated. So, the vaccine has no significance regarding severe illness, which is why just twenty to twenty-five percent of our patients are unvaccinated.”

Rairfoundation.com reports: Since the end of December, Israel has been offering a fourth corona vaccination to the elderly, healthcare workers, and people with weaker immune systems. By the end of last month, some 600,000 people in the country had taken the extra booster shot.

Since Israelis have received yet another shot, something remarkable has happened: the ‘Covid death rates’ have broken all records. Doctor Aaron Kheriaty, who was recently fired from the University of California-Irvine for refusing to be vaccinated, has drawn attention to the shocking number of deaths.

Israel is one of the most vaccinated and boosted countries in the world, so why is the number of Covid deaths continuing to soar? The medical establishment needs to explain this and do it now because people are dying, Kheriaty said.

The doctor pointed out that 95 percent of Israelis over 50 have been vaccinated, and 85 percent have had a booster. Many people have even received a fourth shot. “If this isn’t a failure, I don’t know what is.”

Dr. Eli David noted that the number of corona deaths in quadruple-vaccinated Israel had broken all records over the past two years. “What is going on here?” questioned the doctor.

In early January, just after the rollout of the fourth shot, the number of Covid deaths in Israel started to rise. On January 4, the seven-day average of the number of Covid deaths was four, but by February 2, it was already 39, almost ten times higher.