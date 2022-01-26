Israel’s Sees Historic COVID Explosion Following Rollout of 4th Shot

Israel has seen an historic explosion in Covid infections this week following the rollout of the 4th Covid jab.

According to data by the Israeli Health Ministry, 67,198 new cases of the novel coronavirus were reported in Israel on Sunday, with 9.63% of tests returning positive

Israel is 4 mRNA shots deep. Health authorities reported a 30% positivity rate this morning. Yes, 30%. pic.twitter.com/NDfbije2wI — Jordan Schachtel @ dossier.substack.com (@JordanSchachtel) January 25, 2022

Bigleaguepolitics.com reports: Israeli health experts are already recommending a 4th Covid-19 booster type of shot for adults in the nation aged 18 and older. The rollout for the fourth shot began just about a month ago, which BLP covered at the time. Citizens of the country have largely already been coerced into taking the previous third booster shot as they are currently required to show a vaccine passport, dubbed the ‘green pass,’ in order to participate in virtually all aspects of modern life including attending concerts, dining at restaurants, exercising at gyms, and in many cases even earning money in order to make a living.

Interestingly, reporting by the mainstream media has indicated that some hospitals in Israel have stated that the 4th Covid-19 inoculation dose “provides only limited defense against the omicron variant that is raging around the world.”

“Despite increased antibody levels, the fourth vaccine only offers a partial defense against the virus,” said Dr. Gili Regev-Yochay, director of an Israeli hospital’s infection disease unit. “The vaccines, which were more effective against previous variants, offer less protection versus omicron.”

The Israeli government also recently announced the shortening of a previous mandatory quarantine period of seven days to five days in order to help keep the economy running. Some have questioned if Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s decision to shorten the period was politically motivated, especially because the United States Center For Disease Control and Prevention had also abruptly lowered their “Recommended Isolation and Quarantine Period for General Population” criteria to 5 days as well just less than a month ago.