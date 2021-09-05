Israel’s Covid Czar Warns People To Prepare For A 4th Vaccine

Israel’s national coronavirus czar, Salman Zarka, has warned that preparations need to be made for a fourth jab due to covids’ growing number of variants.

“Given that that the virus is here and will continue to be here, we also need to prepare for a fourth injection,” Zarka claimed during an interview with Kan public radio on Saturday.

Zarka who is head of the special task force set up to coordinate Israel’s fight against covid said that another round of booster shots would be needed for the vaccinated in order to keep up with the variants.

Although he not specify when the fourth vaccine shots might eventually be administered he did say that he expects that Israel will be giving shots that are especially adapted to cope better with variants by late 2021 or early 2022,.

RT reports: Despite two-thirds of the Israeli population already being vaccinated with two doses, health officials expect that the more spreadable Delta will continue to lead to a rise in cases and hospitalizations in the fall months.

Given that the virus is here and is here to stay, we must also ready ourselves for the fourth jab.

This is our life from now on, in waves,” Zarka added. He believes booster shots that deal with new variants of the virus more effectively could be ready by late 2021 or early 2022.

The health official previously stated that vaccine booster shots could need to be taken “once a year or five or six months.”

Israel was among the first countries to offer a third dose of the vaccine, which over 2.5 million people have already received. A ‘Green Pass’ issued to vaccinated citizens – which grants access to places like restaurants and bars – expires six months after an individual is given their second or third dose, leading speculations that more future doses could be on the way.