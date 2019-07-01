Israeli Missile Attack Kills Civilians In Syria

Sixteen people,including a baby were killed and 21 injured in Israeli missile strikes near the Syrian cities of Damascus and Homs according to Syrian state media .

The Sana news agency said that Israeli jets targeted military bases,

linked to Iranian forces, from Lebanese airspace at around midnight on Sunday.

Press TV reports: The Syrian air defense earlier said its forces had shot down three missiles launched by Israeli warplanes on Sunday night from Lebanese airspace towards some Syrian sites.

SANA quoted a military source as saying that the aggression targeted military sites in Homs and the suburbs of Damascus.

The London-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights also claimed that the strikes had targeted a research center and a military airport west of the city of Homs.

Following the explosions near Damascus, Israeli jet fighters reportedly flied at low altitudes in the Lebanese airspace.

The Israeli regime launches airstrikes on the Syrian territory from time to time. Such aggressive moves are usually viewed as attempts to prop up terrorist groups suffering defeats at the hands of Syrian government forces.

Israel used to be very careful with its operations over Syria after Russia equipped Damascus with the advanced S-300 surface-to-air missiles in October 2018.