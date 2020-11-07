Israeli Minister Warns of Imminent War in Middle East if Biden Wins

An Israeli Minister has warned that a Biden presidency risks igniting a massive war in the Middle East.

According to Israeli Settlements Minister Tzachi Hanegbi, a Biden administration would be bad news for peace in the Middle East. Egypt has also expressed fears that Biden would aid resurgence of Islamists in the region.

Hanegbi claimed that Biden has indiciated he will resurrect America’s disasterous nuclear agreement with Iran which was promptly cancelled by the Trump administration.

For Israel, this would pose a huge threat to national security and escalate the chances of war with Iran.

“If Biden stays with that policy, there will, in the end, be a violent confrontation between Israel and Iran,” said Hanegbi.

Summit.news reports: Meanwhile, other Middle Eastern countries such as Egypt are concerned that a Biden administration would mirror Barack Obama’s policies, which led to Islamists being empowered in the region.

Obama spearheaded the disastrous interventions in Syria and Libya which led to the rise of ISIS and the international migrant crisis.

Obama also suspended aid to Egypt after popular protests ousted Islamist President Muhammad Morsi in 2013.

“Egyptians are likely to be concerned about a revival of Obama’s democracy agenda which meant actively encouraging political participation of Islamists,” reports Arab Weekly.

So in other words, if Biden wins, Americans have at least four more years of disastrous foreign interventions to look forward to.