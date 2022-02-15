Israeli ‘Freedom Convoy’ Arrives In Jerusalem

February 15, 2022 Niamh Harris News, World 0
Thousands of vehicles blocked the traffic in Jerusalem as Israelis took to the streets to protest the country’s covid restrictions on Monday.

Inspired by Cannada’s freedom convoy protest, the demonstrators blared their car horns and waved Canadian and Israeli flag. They also hung signs on their cars reading “liberty,” “new world order,” “no more restrictions, going back to normal,” “cancel the mask mandate” and other slogans.

Footage on social media showed long lines of cars as they drove from cities across Israel and headed for Jerusalem

RT reports: Like their Canadian trucker counterparts, protesters blared on their horns, hoisted banners, and chanted slogans against the Covid mandates, some even carrying Canada’s national flag while doing so.

According to the Jerusalem Post, a group of demonstrators later made their way to the city’s parliament building to continue the protest. Though authorities have yet to confirm the size of the gathering, media reports estimated that thousands of protesters and hundreds of vehicles took part in the action, while activists placed the figure in the tens of thousands.

Though officials have scaled back some of Israel’s Covid restrictions in recent weeks as daily infection numbers continue to decline – including requirements to show proof of vaccination to enter certain public spaces – the policy remains partially in place, while mask mandates continue for schools, shops and healthcare facilities.

