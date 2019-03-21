Israel Urges UN Members To Vote Against War Crimes Bill

Israel has called on 26 countries for support against a UN vote accusing them of violating international human rights and humanitarian law in the occupied Gaza Strip.

A United Nations investigation said Israel had committed crimes against humanity during last year’s violence on the Gaza border.

Britain’s foreign secretary, Jeremy Hunt, has already confirmed that the UK will oppose the UN Human Rights Council’s agenda on Israel’s human rights abuses of Palestinians.

The Human Rights Council is due to vote on Friday on four resolutions related to the occupied Palestinian territories.

MEMO reports: Foreign Minister Yisrael Katz wrote in a letter to the countries not to vote in favour of Israel’s alleged violations against Palestinian demonstrators that could be covered by war crimes and crimes against humanity at the UN Human Rights Council.

He said a UN report ignored Hamas’ rockets and lacked understanding of security concerns of Israel.

The UN Independent Commission of Inquiry on the Protests in the Occupied Palestinian Territory said Monday that Israeli Security Forces violated international human rights and humanitarian law in Palestine’s occupied Gaza Strip.

“Some of those violations may constitute war crimes or crimes against humanity, and must be immediately investigated by Israel,” Betty Kaari Murungi, Commissioner of Kenya said in the report published by the Commission.

Murungi stressed Israeli soldiers killed and injured civilians during the Great March of Return protests, who were neither “participating directly in hostilities nor posing an imminent threat to the Israeli Security Forces, or to the civilian population in Israel.”

The commission urged Israel to revise its rules of engagement before a large protest expected on the anniversary of the protests.

Israeli security forces shot and wounded 6,016 protesters with live ammunition in 2018 alone, leaving 189 dead according to report.