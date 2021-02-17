Israel To Ease Covid Lockdown For ‘Vaccine Passport’ Holders

Israel is set to relax its Covid-19 lockdown with the use of a new ‘vaccine passport’ which will allow those who have received the jab to access public spaces

PM Benjamin Netanyahu said the vaccines could soon render restrictions unnecessary.

‘Green Pass’ holders who have had the COVID-19 vaccine will be able to access public spaces including sports events, restaurants and hotels while those who haven’t had the shot will remain on lockdown.

Summit news reports: The two tier system will go into effect from Sunday onwards, when those who have had two doses of the vaccine or can prove they’ve recovered from the infection will display the certificate on their phone which will allow them to resume normal life.

“With some 43 percent of Israeli citizens inoculated with at least one shot of the jab developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, the cabinet moved to permit malls, open-air markets, museums and libraries to reopen next weekend, gradually scaling back controversial restrictions brought in late December,” reports RT.

However, for people who refuse to take the vaccine, lockdown will continue indefinitely, making taking the jab de facto mandatory.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu urged the remaining people aged over 50 who haven’t taken the shot to get vaccinated.

“If those 570,000 people over 50 get vaccinated, it’s not only the last lockdown, we’ll be done with Covid, period… We’re leading the world on vaccines; we’ll be the first to emerge from the coronavirus,” he said.

Meanwhile, Israelis who don’t get vaccinated could see their identities put on a list by local authorities under a new proposal.