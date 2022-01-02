Israel Reports Its First Case Of ‘Flurona’

Israel has documented the first case of “flurona” a rare combination of two virus infections, influenza and covid.

The patient was a young, unvaccinated pregnant woman, was in hospital even though her symptoms were mild according to local reports.

Professor Arnon Vizhnitser, director of the gynaecology department at Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikva city, said “She was diagnosed with the flu and coronavirus as soon as she arrived”.

He told the local newspaper Hamodia that “Both tests came back positive, even after we checked again” adding that “the disease is the same disease; they’re viral and cause difficulty breathing since both attack the upper respiratory tract.”

Experts believe that several other patients have contracted ‘flurona’ but have not yet been diagnosed.

The Independent reports: The Israeli health ministry said it was studying the case to determine whether the combination of the two infections can cause a more serious illness.

The woman is expected to be discharged from the on Thursday.

While she is the first documented case to be diagnosed with both the diseases simultaneously, doctors believe there are more cases in the country.

“We are seeing more and more pregnant women with the flu. It is definitely a great challenge dealing with a woman who comes in with a fever at childbirth,” said Prof Vizhnitser.

“This is especially when you do not know if it’s coronavirus or the flu, so you refer to them the same. Most of the illness is respiratory.”

Israel began administering the fourth vaccine shots to individuals with compromised immune systems on Friday to curb the spread of the Omicron variant, The Times of Israel reported.