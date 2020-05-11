Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu Is Planning To Microchip 1 Million Children

World leaders are continuing their attempt to normalize the idea of microchips for humans, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu the latest to admit he wants to place microchips in one million children in Israel before rolling out the technology to the wider population.

According to Netanyahu, the microchip technology will protect children from the coronavirus and will be legally implemented “under the legislation we shall enact.“



Speaking at a press conference Monday, Netanyahu suggested the Health Ministry use new technology as the nation lifts the coronavirus lockdown.

“That is, technology that has not been used before and is allowed under the legislation we shall enact,” he clarified.



“I spoke with our heads of technology in order to find measures Israel is good at, such as sensors. For instance, every person, every kid – I want it on kids first – would have a sensor that would sound an alarm when you get too close, like the ones on cars,” the prime minister said.

But critics point out the plan is dangerous and flawed.

Cyber resilience expert Eliot Meron slammed Netanyahu for his proposal to microchip children, Ynet reported on Friday.

“If the information with the kids’ location is uploaded to the internet, a pedophile with some cyber knowledge may invade the system and stalk them outside their schools, follow them and distribute the information on other platforms,” Meron said. “Can the state take responsibility for that?“



“It will be hard to do it to more than a million schoolchildren who return to their educational institutions in order to ensure one student sits at the distance of two meters from another. It is fictional and dangerous,” Meron told Ynet.



“Theoretically, I get the idea behind it,” she said. “But although such distance-sensitive microchips exist in vehicles, it is different in humans.”



American media is also pushing to normalize the idea of microchips for humans.

According to a disturbing NBC report, your children will be microchipped ‘sooner rather than later‘ and that Americans will accept this because it will make our children ‘safer.’

The public will accept microchips as easily as they accepted barcodes on consumer items, the report says, with an expert stating the technology is nothing more than an upgrade on traditional cattle branding.





