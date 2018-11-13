New Israel-Palestine Conflict Start Of Biblical War, Rabbi Warns

The escalating conflict between Israel and Palestine could be the start of the great biblical war, Rabbi Pinchas Winston has warned.

Following a failed Israeli special forces raid inside Gaza on Sunday evening, Hamas responded by launching 400 rockets and mortars from Gaza – the biggest and most concerning bombardment to-date.

Israel then responded by carrying out over 100 bombings, including the targeting of a Hamas-run television station.

Infowars.com reports: According to the Times of Israel, large numbers of IDF troops and tanks are now heading to the border with Gaza.

Rabbi Pinchas Winston believes that the latest escalation, which some are calling the most intense to date, could spark the War of Gog and Magog, an “end of days” conflict which precipitates the Messianic Redemption.

More than one rocket per minute has been fired from Gaza at Israel over the course of two hours. Let that sink in. pic.twitter.com/UEJyKQaQar — Israel Defense Forces (@IDFSpokesperson) November 12, 2018

“The First World War was set off by the assassination of Archduke Ferdinand. The 2014 War in Gaza was set off by the murder of three young boys. The same is true for the War of Gog and Magog but even more so,” said Winston, adding that the battle “could be more horrifying than anything we could ever imagine” and “unlike anything that came before”.

Winston cited a description of the war by Rabbi Elijah ben Solomon Zalman, who in the 18th century said that it will last 12 minutes and encompass the world.

“That was inconceivable at the time but now we can envision that as being realistic,” Rabbi Winston said. “There are many aspects described in prophecy that skeptics say are impossible. It is all part of the bigger plan.”