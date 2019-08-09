Israel Joins U.S. Led Coalition To ‘Protect Security Of The Persian Gulf’

Israel’s Foreign Minister Israel Katz confirmed on Tuesday that Israel has joined the U.S.-led coalition to secure navigation in the Persian Gulf.

According to Y-Net Katz said that he had recently met with a “high ranking persona” from the United Arab Emirates to improve ties between Israel and Arab states and that Israel was determined to stop “Iranian entrenchment” in the Middle East.

Radio Farda reports: Meanwhile, both Katz and Prime Minister Netanyahu have said recently that Israel is improving its ties with the Gulf states including the United Arab Emirates that share Israel’s concerns about Iran’s regional ambitions.

In another development, the energy minister of Saudi Arabia Khalid A. Al-Falih and his U.S. counterpart Rick Perry have expressed concern about security of navigation in the Persian Gulf during a meeting in Washington on Tuesday.

Al-Falih tweeted that the two officials agreed that U.S. and Saudi Arabia are determined to maintain security in the region as a requirement for the international supply of energy.