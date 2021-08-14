Israel is experiencing a massive surge in cardiac arrest and heart attack emergency calls among young people, according to research from MIT professor Retsef Levi.
Levi discusses his research in the video below:
Information Liberation reports: We’ve seen similar reports in the US with some 2,018 people reporting post-vaccination cases of myocarditis and pericarditis to VAERS.
“Among 12- to 17-year-olds, there have been 406 reports of myocarditis and pericarditis, with 402 cases attributed to Pfizer’s vaccine,” Children’s Health Defense reported on Wednesday.
In related news, serious cases of “breakthrough” covid among vaccinated Israelis are continuing to rise.
Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Editor-in-chief at News Punch
Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)
- MSNBC: ‘GOP Is Greater Threat Than Al-Qaeda and ISIS’ - August 14, 2021
- WHO Boss Admits China Secretly Wrote the ‘COVID Origin’ Report - August 14, 2021
- Israel Experiences Surge in Cardiac Arrests and Heart Attacks in Young People - August 14, 2021