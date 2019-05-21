Islamic Terror in Europe Has Increased 725 Percent, Report Finds

Islamic terror attacks in Europe have increased a staggering 725 per cent between 2007 and 2017, a new report by CSIS has found.

CSIS, a national security think tank, looked at both successful and unsuccessful attacks. Their findings highlight the fact that Islamic extremism remains the biggest terror threat to the west.

Islamic extremist attacks in Europe increased 725% between 2007 and 2017. Read the @CSIS_Threats report on European terrorism: https://t.co/BaIUW98rFd pic.twitter.com/1afnxxAA4w — CSIS (@CSIS) May 19, 2019

Summit.news reports: The numbers also show that 2017 saw the highest number of Islamic terror attacks in modern European history.

“Obviously nothing to do with mass migration,” tweeted Donald Trump Jr. in response to the report.

Obviously nothing to do with mass migration. https://t.co/kCnYFAnvkK — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) May 19, 2019

However, the report also highlights right-wing terror, asserting that 2017 saw the highest number of far-right attacks in Europe since 1994.

“Despite the growing anti-immigrant rhetoric from the far-right, the report found that terrorist attacks rarely involve newly-arrived refugees or asylum seekers,” states the report.

Fantastic; So that means it’s mostly the supposedly “integrated” migrants who are carrying out the attacks?

The assertion that newly arrived migrants are rarely involved in terror attacks is also rendered meaningless by simple math.

Given that there are far more migrants already in European countries than new arrivals, obviously the greater number of existing migrants are going to responsible for the vast number of terror attacks.