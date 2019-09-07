ISIS Sniper Entered America After Winning ‘Visa Lottery’, DOJ Says

An alleged ISIS sniper was granted American citizenship by winning a free pass with the “Diversity Visa Lottery,” the DOJ has revealed.

43-year-old Ruslan Maratovich Asainov was indicted Tuesday in federal court on five counts of conspiracy to provie material support to ISIS.

According to the Department of Justice, Asainov was involved in providing personnel, training, expert advice, assistance, and weapons to ISIS; as well as receiving military training from ISIS fighters.

Breitbart.com reports: Asainov, according to federal prosecutors, traveled to Istanbul, Turkey in December 2013 with the intention of going on to Syria to fight for ISIS. After arriving in Syria, Asainov is accused of joining ISIS by becoming a sniper for the terrorist organization.

While sniping for ISIS, Asainov moved up the ranks within the terrorist organization and was put in charge of training newcomer ISIS fighters. Asainov is also accused of trying to recruit other terrorist sympathizers living in the U.S. to travel to Syria to fight for ISIS.

Asainov’s traveling to Syria to allegedly snipe for ISIS came 14 years after he was first allowed to legally immigrate to the U.S. through the Diversity Visa Lottery program — which randomly gives out about 55,000 visas every year to foreign nationals from a multitude of countries, including those with known terrorist problems such as Afghanistan, Algeria, Egypt, Iraq, Lebanon, Libya, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, Somalia, Syria, Yemen, and Uzbekistan.

Then, in September 2006, the federal government allowed Asainov to become a naturalized U.S. citizen. Asainov now faces life in prison if convicted of the terrorism charges.