ISIS Threaten New Year’s Eve Bomb Attack In NYC

ISIS has threatened to commit a massive terrorist attack involving car bombs and snipers in New York City this New Year’s eve.

The latest threat is one of many from the terrorist group, which is currently embedded in all 50 U.S. states, according to the FBI.

Bigleaguepolitics.com reports: In mid-November, an online post showed a masked jihadi holding a bloody knife over pictures of the 2016 Christmas market terrorist attack in Berlin, Germany. It stated that “the date of retribution” is New Years Day.

Shortly after, an ISIS released a picture of fires burning a city to shambles, threatening: “Soon, Allah willing, the disbelievers will see the very thing they feared: 1-1-2019″.

In another picture released by ISIS, a terrorist is seen over looking New York while holding a sniper.

While local media and law enforcement have been quick to minimize the terror threat in the United States, the threat of ISIS is very real.

Last week, a woman in New York pled guilty to providing aid to ISIS.

On Halloween 2017, an ISIS terrorist who drove for Uber killed 8 people in an act of vehicular jihad.

Holiday attacks have become a common goal for ISIS terrorists around the world.

In August of 2017, Everitt Aaron Jameson, 27, was sentenced to 15 years in prison after he plead guilty for providing material support to ISIS. Jameson was planning to commit a terrorist attack for ISIS on Christmas Day at San Francisco’s Pier 39.

Police say a handwritten note was found in Jameson’s home that said, “you’ve allowed Donald Trump to give Al Quds to the Jews,” which was a direct reference to Trump recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

Along with planning an attack, Jameson also liked a an ISIS Facebook post of Santa Clause overlooking Times Square with a box of dynamite.