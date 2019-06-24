ISIS Leaders In Afghanistan Saved From Taliban Siege By US Troops

US troops in Afghanistan helped save ISIS terrorists from an operation to purge them from the country, according to Taliban militants.

On Friday Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid said that US soldiers used helicopters to ‘save’ ISIS members and their leaders, from a siege in the eastern Afghan province of Kunar.

Mujahid added that this was the umpteenth time that American troops had helped transfer ISIS militants to safe military bases

Press TV reports: “The US troops saved them from the siege by helicopters,” the statement said, adding that the Taliban had been launching an anti-Daesh operation for one week in Kunar and had surrounded the terrorist outfit’s important individuals.

A large number of Daesh terrorists were rescued by choppers while fleeing a battlefield with Taliban last year in the northern province of Jawzjan.

The Economic Times estimated in a recent report that around 10,000 members of the Takfiri terrorist group were present in Afghanistan and the number was growing on Washington’s watch.

In recent years, Daesh has established a foothold in eastern and northern Afghanistan. The terrorist group has mostly been populating Nangarhar, from where it has carried out high-profile brutal attacks at major population centers across the country.

Last February, three months after the group’s defeat was announced in Iraq and Syria, the Associated Press reported that the US military was pulling its forces from a base in Iraq and shifting them to Afghanistan.

The report flew in the face of US President Donald Trump’s campaign promises to end Washington’s Afghanistan intervention.

The US and its allies invaded Afghanistan and toppled a ruling Taliban regime some 17 years ago. That ongoing war has failed to bring stability to the country despite the presence of thousands of foreign forces.

Today, around 14,000 US troops remain in Afghanistan, half of them assigned to what Washington insists are counter-terrorism missions.