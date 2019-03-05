ISIS Bride Who Called For Slaughter of Americans Begs To Return To US

An American-born ISIS bride who publicly called for terrorists to slaughter Americans in drive-by shootings, or by renting trucks and driving over people, “spilling their blood” on Memorial Day or Veterans Day, is now begging the United States to allow her to return, claiming she was just going through a “phase.”

According to the Trump administration, Hoda Muthana is not a US citizen, however that hasn’t stopped the liberal mainstream media portraying her as a victim and demanding she be allowed to return to the US.

In an interview with NBC’s Richard Engel, Muthana was asked why Americans should believe that she has actually renounced Islamic extremism, particularly because of some of the tweets she posted. Muthana laughs and responds dismissively, “I know that, but it was an ideology that really was just a phase.“

“There’s one tweet in particular where you talk about calling on Americans to do drive-by shootings, to rent a truck to drive over people, spilling their blood — and you say Memorial Day, Veterans Day, go out and do it,” Engel said, speaking with Muthana inside her tent in a section of a Syrian refugee camp reserved for foreign ISIS families.

“Again, my lawyer told me not to speak about these things,” she responded.

Daily Wire reports: As reported in February, the media has covered Muthana in an overtly sympathetic way. In an interview with ABC News in February, the ISIS bride said she believes she deserves to be let back in the country and might just need some “therapy” as her “punishment.”

“Maybe therapy lessons,” she said in response to being asked about a just punishment for her joining a terrorist group. “Maybe a process that will ensure us we will never do this again.”

In another interview, CBS foreign correspondent Holly Williams made clear that she sympathized with Muthana, especially in light of Trump announcing via Twitter that he’d directed the State Department to deny her request because she “is not a U.S. citizen.” As evidence that Muthana did have a passport, Williams, incredibly, cited Muthana declaring proudly through her Twitter account (handle: “Umm Jihad”) that she’d thrown her passport into a “bonfire.”

CBS also gave Muthana’s lawyer, Hassan Shibly — whom Williams failed to tell the audience worked for the Council on American-Islamic Relations, which has been accused of having ties to terrorists — a chance to make the case for his client. But Williams failed to fully explain the debate surrounding Muthana’s claim, which involves her father’s former role as a diplomat for Yemen and the timing of her birth