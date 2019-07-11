Is The ‘Madam’ Who Procured Underage Girls For Jeffrey Epstein Co-operating With FBI?

The woman accused of being the ‘madam’ or ‘fixer’ who procured underage girls for Jeffrey Epstein may be co-operating with the FBI according to the lawyer of one of the victims.

Ghislaine Maxwell, the socialite daughter of the disgraced British media mogul Robert Maxwell, was the pedophile billionaire’s right-hand woman. She introduced him to Prince Andrew and arranged dinners with Google founder Sergey Brin, former President Bill Clinton and others.

The Mail Online reports: But David Boies, who represents Virginia Roberts Giuffre – one of Epstein’s most vocal accusers, has said that she may now have turned on the disgraced billionaire financier.

Giuffre, 35, alleges she was recruited by Maxwell to have sex with rich and powerful men in 2000 while, aged 16, she was working as a towel girl at President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort.

‘The one person most likely in jeopardy is Maxwell because the records that are going to be unsealed have so much evidence against her,’ Lawyer David Boies, who represents Giuffre, told the Miami Herald.

‘She is in a particularly vulnerable position and will have an interest in cooperating, even though she may have missed that opportunity.’

Intriguingly, Ghislaine was not named in yesterday’s FBI deposition against Epstein but has previously been heavily implicated in his activities.

She was named in the 2008 Florida case against Epstein as his ‘madam’ and ‘sex trafficker’ but he was given the ‘deal of a lifetime’ when he only served 13-months in a private wing of Palm Beach County stockade. He was allowed out on ‘work release’ to his office six days a week, while no action was taken against Maxwell.

There are more than 2,000 pages from a 2015 defamation case filed by Giuffre against Maxwell, who claims the socialite recruited her to be a sex slave.

Maxwell, the daughter of late publishing tycoon Robert Maxwell, called the claims ‘entirely false’ and the case never went to trial.

One party organised by Ghislaine for Epstein at his New York house in the early 2000s was reportedly attended by Donald Trump, Google founder Sergey Brin, disgraced British Cabinet minister Peter Mandelson and David Blaine who ‘amused a group of barely clad models with card tricks’.

Epstein told a magazine that: ‘The dialogues are so engaging that serving even the most extraordinary food sometimes seems inappropriate, like eating pizza at the ballet.’

Maxwell is a well-known face in London and New York’s society circles and has long been linked to Epstein.

The pair vacationed with Prince Andrew and she arranged dinners with billionaire google founder Sergey Brin, Leslie Wexner, who founded Victoria Secret.

She attended Chelsea Clinton’s wedding and has been friends with Donald Trump since the 1980s.

She has kept a relatively low profile in recent years, and has not been seen publicly since Epstein was arrested.

It’s believed she was pictured in public in October 2016 at VIP talk for Women’s Brain Health Initiative in New York.

Epstein was charged on Saturday after his private plane landed in New Jersey after a flight from Paris.

The indictment alleges Epstein, between 2002 through 2005 in New York and Florida, sexually exploited and abused dozens of underage girls by enticing them to engage in sex acts with him in exchange for money.

His victims were as young as 14, according to prosecutors.

Giuffre claimed that Epstein had introduced her to Prince Andrew, now 59, and persuaded her to have sex with him three times. She claimed to have been paid $10,000 by Epstein as a ‘reward’ for this.

A judge later threw out her allegations against Prince Andrew and ordered them to be struck from the record of her claim against Epstein.

The claims were, and still are, all vigorously denied by the Queen’s second son, who said they were untrue and defamatory.