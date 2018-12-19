IRS: Soros Paid $500K To Activists Who Accosted Pam Bondi At Cinema

George Soros paid half a million dollars to far-left activists who accosted Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi at a movie theater, IRS tax returns show.

The tax documents, obtained by The Daily Caller, reveal the payment was made in 2017 to an activist group.

Organize Florida, the group that hounded Bondi from a Florida movie theater, received $500,000 last year from the Open Society Policy Center (OSPC), OSPC’s tax forms reveal.

Today's US News:

– Democrat Reps., Lawyers Escort Caravan Migrants Across the Border

– Soros Org Gave $500k To Activists Who Accosted Pam Bondi At Movie Theater

– CBS: ‘Mr. Moonves Will Not Receive Any Severance Payment’… https://t.co/4tnhdL5iZe — Kris @ PoloniaNews (@ktrelski) December 18, 2018

Dailycaller.com reports: OSPC is the advocacy arm of Soros’s Open Society Foundations, which the billionaire uses to advance his left-wing worldview around the globe.

OSPC awarded the grant to Organize Florida to “support policy advocacy,” according to the group’s tax forms.

Organize Florida activists yelled at Bondi, a Republican ally of President Donald Trump, about the president’s immigration and health care policies during the protest in June.

One of the protesters spit on Bondi’s head, she said afterwards.

WATCH:

Other targets of Organize Florida’s protests include women’s health centers that don’t perform abortions.

OSPC did not respond to a request for comment regarding the grant to Organize Florida, and whether the activists’s actions toward Bondi are consistent with OSPC’s mission.