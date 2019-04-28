IRS Grants Satanic Temple Tax-Exempt Status, But Blocked Conservative Groups for Years

The IRS has officially recognized the Satanic Temple as a “church,” meaning it now enjoys a tax-exempt status.

For years the IRS blocked tax-exempt status for conservative groups, which directly impacted the 2012 presidential election.

The IRS Conservative Targeting Scandal involved:

Now this…

The IRS gave the Satanic Temple tax-exempt status.

Well guys, the Satanic Temple is “pleased” to announce that the IRS has given it tax-exempt status. Yeah– it’s been identified as a “church.” (It’s just as much of a “church” as the Church of Scientology IMHO.)

The “non-theistic” Salem-Mass.-based Satanic organization said it was “pleased” Thursday to receive the tax-exempt status after years of advocating for churches to lose theirs. The temple was founded to react to and restrict Christianity in public life and claims it does not worship the devil, as depicted in the Bible, but advocates for the separation of church and state.

Last time I checked, paying tribute to Baphomet is kinda sorta Satanic. Just because you’re not singing songs to Satan himself doesn’t mean you’re not engaging in Satanic behavior.