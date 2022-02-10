Irish Football Club Stunned By Sudden Death of 19-Year-Old Star

Tributes have been pouring in for a talented young Irish GAA footballer who died suddenly and unexpectedly on Sunday.

Conall McGuinness, from Barntown, Co Wexford, was a young football player with a bright future who was also studying at the prestigious Queens University.

The 19-year-old football player was a former member of the Wexford Minor Football panel and had recently won a Junior B title playing with his GAA club, Glynn Barntown.

Glynn Barntown GAA Club said that the tragic death of the young player had left everyone at the club ‘devastated’.

A death notice on rip.ie reads: ‘Conall, beloved son of Gerry and Alison, brother of Siobhan, Sharon, Sinead, Shaunna and Sarah; sadly missed by his loving family, brothers-in-law, uncles, aunts, grandmother Jean, niece Siofra, nephews Shane and Liam, cousins, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.’

Glynn Barntown GAA Club wrote on their Facebook page: ‘It is with great sadness that we extend our deepest sympathies to the McGuiness family on the sad passing of our young clubman Conall.

‘Conall was a great addition to our club playing underage football through all age groups and representing Wexford at county minor level in 2019. Conall went onto play adult level with the club winning a Junior B title recently.

‘The youth of our club are so important to us and to lose a young man like Conall has devastated his many mentors, teammates and friends.

His funeral mass will take place in St. Alphonsus Church in Barntown on Friday at 12 noon and he will be buried in the church cemetery.