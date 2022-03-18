Irish Crowd Cringes As Biden Says ‘I May Be Irish, But I’m Not Stupid’

Blundering Joe Biden managed to insult the entire Irish race while celebrating Saint Patrick’s Day, saying “I may be Irish, but I’m not stupid”, raising serious questions about his cognitive health as his dumpster fire administration continues to hit new lows.

Biden further ruined the party mood when he went off-script and berated Russian President Vladimir Putin as a ‘murderous dictator and pure thug’ in his wide-raging St Patrick’s Day speech on Thursday that had those in attendance squirming uncomfortably at the spectacle of an octogenarian losing his marbles in real time.

Biden: "I may be Irish, but I’m not stupid" pic.twitter.com/cjmUZo1ScH — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) March 17, 2022

Biden ramped up his attacks on the Russian president, one day after first labeling him a war criminal, in cringe-inducing remarks that started with him boasting about his Irish heritage at the annual Friends of Ireland Luncheon.

‘Father before I began, bless me, father I’m about to sin,‘ Biden cracked, making the sign of the cross as he addressed Rev. Thomas O’Connor while standing between Irish and American flags inside the wood paneled Rayburn Room in the Capitol.

‘Well, I just want you to know, I may be Irish but I’m not stupid. I married Dominic Giacoppo’s daughter,’ he quipped, referencing the Sicilian name of Jill Biden’s father, Donald Jacobs.

He then turned to upping his rhetoric on Putin and said he is a ‘murderous dictator, a pure thug who is waging an immoral war against the people of Ukraine‘.

Per Daily Mail: His latest war of words are the most direct at the Russian leader in the 21 days since the start of the invasion. The Kremlin has also upped the ante by warning the U.S. may need to be ‘put in its place’ for sharing ‘disgusting Russiaphobia‘.

Putin’s forces have continued their brutal military operations across Ukraine by bombing and besieging the city of Mariupol over the last 24 hours. The State Department also confirmed an American citizen was shot dead by Russian forces in the northern city of Chernihiv on Thursday.

At the luncheon Biden also mentioned his phone call with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday and that the world is in a ‘genuine struggle between autocracies and democracies and whether or not democracies can be sustained.‘