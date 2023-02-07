Ireland To Promote Diversity & Drag Queens During St Patrick’s Day Celebrations

This years St Patrick’s Day celebration in Dublin will be used to promote “diversity” and drag queens, according to an official announcement.

Progressive-leaning Arts Minister, Catherine Martin, announced on Monday that alongside a number of drag queens that this year’s St Patrick’s Day festival will be all about celebrating “diversity” and “inclusivity”.

This year’s festival is taking on the theme of “Mar a Chéile Sinn” (We Are One), with organisers extending an open invitation to people from all over the world to come to Dublin to celebrate the day.

Breitbart reports: According to a report by the Irish Independent, the line-up for the festival was announced from Collins Barracks — a former British military instillation in the country’s capital of Dublin — with parts of the festival being set to focus on progressive and pro-LGBT entertainment, such as drag queens and cabaret performances.

The festival will even sport an LGBT-ified version of Ireland’s traditional form of folk dancing event — called a Céilí — which the festival claims will be the first of its kind.

“Championing the idea that clubbing is culture – a vibrant and pivotal cultural expression – Cultúr Club spans 4 stages across the Festival Quarter site, playing host to some of Ireland’s finest DJs, drag queens, artists, cabaret talent and performers from across the LGBTQ+ community and traversing musical styles including pop, disco and electro to techno and beyond,” the official website for the festival reads.

“Cultúr Club will host the first ever LGBTQ+ Géilí (pronounced Gay-Lee) on the mainstage with the fabulous PJ Kirby (co-host of the smash hit podcast, I’m Grand Mam), ably assisted by an army of drag performers,” it adds.

Speaking at the launch, Minister Martin described the traditional religious holiday associated with Ireland’s patron saint as an opportunity to promote diversity.

“The theme ‘We Are One’ is about inclusivity and there’s no better time than St Patrick’s Day to have that welcoming message, that cead míle fáilte [Irish for ‘one hundred thousand welcomes’], that we are one as a people and to celebrate diversity too,” the minister is reported as saying.