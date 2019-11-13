Ireland Send Military to Syria to Bring Back ‘ISIS Bride’

Irish military personnel will be deployed to Syria to repatriate “ISIS bride” Lisa Smith who joined the caliphate three years ago, married a jihadi, and gave birth to a daughter.

Lisa Smith, 38, a former private in the military and member of the Irish Air Corps, also allegedly used her expertise to train young Islamic State jihadis in the dark arts of terror and slaughter.

Yet for some reason, Ireland’s liberal government really, really wants Lisa Smith back in the country, so much so that they’re sending military personnel to Syria where she is stranded in order to “rescue” her.

Removing Irish citizenship from an Irish woman suspected of association with Islamic State in Syria is not the right or compassionate thing to do, according to Ireland’s leader Leo Varadkar.

“Going to Syria or going to live in what was called Islamic State is not in itself an offence or a crime. So we will need to carry out an investigation.”

And who is this Lisa Smith? Did she discover a cure for cancer? Has she saved thousands from starvation? Has she spearheaded medical or education drives for the poor and needy?

No, she has done none of those things, or anything like them. Ms. Smith, the recipient of the Irish government’s extravagant solicitude, is a woman who left her country to support ISIS in their bloodthirsty war against the West.

The Sun reported Monday that “officials from the country’s Department of Foreign Affairs have reportedly been deployed to Turkey’s border region to retrieve the 38-year-old, who travelled to Syria three years ago to join the Islamic State. Members of the Irish military and its special operations force, the Army Ranger Wing, are understood to be assisting with the operation.”

Maybe this military action is motivated at least in part by a comradely spirit: “Smith is herself a former private in the military and member of the Irish Air Corps.” Comradely spirit combined with a fear of being accused of “Islamophobia”: Smith “quit the forces in 2011 following her conversion to Islam.”

Four years later, Smith took off from her home in Ireland, heading for Syria and the Islamic State caliphate. Once there, she married a Muslim who had come to the Islamic State from Britain, Sajid Aslam. The happy couple had a daughter, Rakeya.

The Sun tells us that “despite her military training, she claims never to have fought for ISIS, though is suspected of helping to train younger women in combat.”

But there is nothing, nothing whatsoever, for Irish citizens or anyone else to be concerned about, according to the soon-to-be-repatriated Lisa Smith.

When the BBC asked the ISIS bride and terror instructor if she would pose a “security threat” in Ireland, she was unequivocal: “If you ask me am I going to hurt anyone? No. Have I any intentions to do anything? No.”

Well then! Only the most racist and bigoted of “Islamophobes” could object to the use of the Irish military to rescue this fine, upstanding citizen and her cherubic daughter and lead them back to safety, where Lisa Smith will doubtless become a loyal, productive, stable Irish citizen, and raise young Rakeya to be one as well, no?

After all, it gets even better. Smith also told the BBC: “I’m just interested in trying to bring my daughter up and get her educated.”

Despite spending three years with ISIS, Smith assures us that she is no one to worry about: “I don’t even think I’m radicalized, you know? All I know is I just came to an Islamic State and it failed. So, at the beginning I didn’t come to kill anyone and when I was there I didn’t kill anyone and when I go home I’m not going to kill anyone. I just think I’m the same, you know?”