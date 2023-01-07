Ireland: Protests Erupt After It’s Revealed That Govt Moved Migrants Into Local School

Hundreds of people have been protesting in a suburb of Dublin after it was revealed that the Irish government had moved migrants into a local school over the Christmas holidays… without telling parents.
Parents and others gathered at the entrance to a local school in Drimnagh on Tuesday evening after it was discovered that the Irish government repurposed the school to become a temporary migrant shelter.
BYPASS THE CENSORS
Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use
Brietbart reports: With housing for both new arrivals and Irish citizens alike now running dry, the Irish government has taken to moving substantial numbers of migrants into disused buildings, often without giving the local population any notice of such decisions.
Latest Videos
Balenciaga Pedo-gate Blown WIDE OPEN
Klaus Schwab and George Soros Declare China Must Lead New World Order
Klaus Schwab: ‘God Is Dead’ and the WEF is ‘Acquiring Divine Powers’
‘Passion of the Christ’ Star Claims Hollywood Elite Are Trafficking Children For Adrenochrome
Bill Gates Tells World Leaders ‘Death Panels’ Will Soon Be Required
Justin Bieber: Facial Paralysis Is ‘Punishment’ For Exposing Illuminati Pedophilia
Spanish Royalty Expose Who Really Killed Princess Diana
‘Controlled Opposition’: Dave Chappelle’s Family Say He Was Killed and Cloned by the Illuminati
Michael Jackson Was Murdered for Saying SAME Things As Kanye 13 Years Ago
Error 403: The request cannot be completed because you have exceeded your quota..
Domain code: youtube.quota
Reason code: quotaExceeded
Such a decision to move migrants into an area without telling locals appears to have taken place at the end of last year, with Gript Media reporting protests taking place in Drimnagh after it was discovered that foreigners were housed at the buildings containing Our Lady of Good Counsel Infant School and Our Lady of Mercy Secondary School.
Alarms were raised on Tuesday evening after parents reportedly believed they witnessed an unknown number of migrants enter the building, though this later turned out to be cleaning staff who were preparing the premises for the arrival of migrants at an unknown future date.
The migrants had in fact lived in the school while it was closed over the New Year period and had moved out in time for the new school term to begin.
At least two protests have since been held at the location — one on Tuesday and one on Wednesday — with the latter demonstrations seeing demonstrators block a local road, seemingly in the hopes of getting their point across.
The events in Drimnagh echo those seen in Dublin’s East Wall late last year, with the government outraging locals after moving hundreds of male migrants into a disused office building in the area.
With residents of the area reportedly not being told about the move in advance, protests quickly gained steam within the area, with demonstrators taking to blocking roads in an attempt to force the government to reverse their decision.
According to a report by the Irish Times on Wednesday, officials from within the Irish government now believe that the current situation is “unsustainable”, with the country’s open borders approach to arrivals meaning that they have nowhere to house many would-be refugees.
Niamh Harris
Latest posts by Niamh Harris (see all)
- Ireland: Protests Erupt After It’s Revealed That Govt Moved Migrants Into Local School - January 7, 2023
- WaPo Piece Claims Climate Change Increases The Risk Of Domestic Violence Against Women - January 7, 2023
- Doctor Gets Nearly 3 Years In Jail For Illegally Issuing Thousands Of Face Mask Exemptions - January 7, 2023