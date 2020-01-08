Iraqi Militia Leader Threatens To Slaughter US Citizens If America Re-elects President Trump

An Iraqi militia leader has threatened to target American civilians if the United States re-elects President Donald Trump in November.

The deputy commander of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, was one of the Iraqi officials killed by the drone strike on Iranian General Qassem Soleimani last week.

Now Jawad Al Telbawi, a commander of one of the factions within the PMF, says American civilians may be targeted if they re-elected Donald Trump to the Oval Office in November.

After threatening the “fool and a blackmailer” Trump as well as the U.S. military, Al Telbawi also demanded that American citizens “pressure” Trump to withdraw U.S. troops from Iraq “before we send your soldiers back in coffins.”

He also suggested American civilians will be the target of terror attacks.

“If the American people re-elect Trump to the US presidency [in 2020], this would mean they support his crimes,” said Al Telbawi.

“This may change our position towards the American people. All American interests in the region will be at risk.”