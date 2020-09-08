Iraq War Veteran Tells Dems To Stop Using His Image To Push Their Anti-Trump Agenda

An army veteran who was badly burned in Iraq has slammed social media groups for using his image to accuse President Trump of calling military service members “losers”.

Bobby Henline, a retired staff sergeant, who had over 40 percent of his body burned during a roadside bombing in Iraq in 2007, said he refuses to be associated with their “agenda.”

Henline has also indicated his support for Trump with a postvon Facebook saying, “President Trump let’s do lunch. #trump2020.”

RT reports: The newest meme using Henline’s image features the caption, “Trump says he’s a loser. I say he’s a hero! What do you say?”

Responding to the use of his photo in a Monday post, Henline stands in front of one of the memes in a liberal social media group and demands Trump critics stop “using” him to promote political “propaganda.” Henline says he does not believe the president called him a “loser.”

“I don’t know what Trump said, but I am sure he didn’t call me a loser. I didn’t hear him call me a loser, so this has got to stop. Stop using my image,” the veteran said.

"I don't know what @realDonaldTrump said, but I am sure he didn't call me a loser. I didn't hear him call me a loser, so this has got to stop. Stop using my image. @FoxNews call me, somebody."

– @BobbyHenline

“That’s my face. I’m here to tell you, it’s not true,” he added.

Henline called on people to share his video and outlets like Fox News to cover the story, so people will know he is not okay with political groups using his images to push an “agenda.”

The claim that Trump made disparaging remarks about fallen US soldiers comes from a September 3 story in The Atlantic magazine. It claims Trump had called dead military service members “losers,” but he has denied the story’s accuracy, pointing to the fact that it only uses anonymous sources. A host of Trump administration current and former officials, including his fierce critic John Bolton, have similarly denied ever hearing such comments from the president.

Henline previously called out another liberal social media group, Occupy Democrats, for using a separate photo of him to blast Trump’s alleged quote.

“Take it down,” he said, “I don’t play, ‘he said, she said’ bulls**t.” He said the groups are “taking advantage of a wounded veteran.”