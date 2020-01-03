Iranians Rise up and Thank President Trump for Killing Soleimani

Thousands of Iranians have thanked the Trump administration for their successful assassination of top terror General Qassem Soleimani.
Shortly after news broke that Soleimani was killed by a U.S. drone strike in Baghdad early Friday, Iranian citizens took to social media to express their praise for POTUS with the hashtag #TnxPOTUS4Soleimani.
Thegatewaypundit.com reports: It was just Wednesday that Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei trash talked President Trump, saying, “That guy has tweeted that we see Iran responsible for the events in Baghdad & we will respond to Iran. 1st: You can’t do anything. 2nd: If you were logical —which you’re not— you’d see that your crimes in Iraq, Afghanistan… have made nations hate you.”
Iranians responded Thursday night U.S. time thanking President Trump:
The outpouring is tremendous. There is even video of protesters in Baghdad cheering the death of Soleimani. Their protests against Iranian influence over the Iraqi government has been met with deadly violence by Iran backed militias.