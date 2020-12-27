Iranian President Says ‘Madman Trump’ Will Be Hanged Like Saddam Hussein

Iran’s president Hassan Rouhani believes “madman” Donald Trump will end up being hanged like Iraq’s Saddam Hussein when he leaves the White House.

During a heated cabinet meeting in Tehran on Wednesday, he predicted that the US president would suffer a similar fate to that of the late Iraqi leader, who was hanged in a Baghdad prison 14 years ago.

According to Rouhani: “The day that lunatic (Saddam Hussein) was hanged was when people saw their final victory in history. Trump’s destiny will not be better than Saddam Hussein’s. We saw how our people, through resistance, defeated those who were proudly seeking to bring our people to their knees”.

The Independent reports: The Trump administration withdrew from a 2015 nuclear deal involving Iran and other world powers and introduced a policy of “maximum pressure” targeting Iran’s economy.

Tightened US economic sanctions, including those targeting non-American companies considering investing or doing business in the country, have badly damaged Iran’s economy, which has been further strained by the coronavirus pandemic and endemic corruption and mismanagement.

Mr Rouhani called both Hussein, who launched a devastating eight-year war against Iran in the 1980s, and Mr Trump mentally unstable aggressors. Hundreds of thousands of lives were lost in the war, with Iran suffering the greater losses.

“One madman in our region was Saddam, who imposed a war on our nation, and the other madman was Trump, who imposed another war on our people,” he said in comments that were broadcast on state television.

“One imposed a military war on us, while the other imposed an economic war.”

Hussein, who was captured by US forces after the 2003 invasion and occupation of Iraq, was put to death by hanging in an early morning execution overseen by his longtime political enemies.

Since the defeat, the Trump administration and its allies have stepped up pressure on Iran with sanctions and military maneuvers, egged on by a coterie of foreign-influenced Washington insiders eager to topple the four-decade regime in Tehran.