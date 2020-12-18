Iranian Leader : ‘No Doubt’ Joe Biden Will ‘Bow’ Before the Mighty Iran

Iranian leader, President Hassan Rouhani, boasted he has “no doubt” that Joe Biden will “bow” down before the mighty Iranian regime and help the Islamic Republic boost its economy.

Rouhani celebrated the prospect of a Biden administration on Thursday, claiming that Biden’s team will be eager rejoin the 2015 nuclear deal negotiated under the Obama administration.

“I have no doubt that the heroic national resistance of Iran is going to compel the future U.S. government to bow … and the sanctions will be broken,” Rouhani said.

The Washington Post reports the remarks were made at the inauguration of several infrastructure projects, where he spoke via videoconference.

On Wednesday, Khamenei had said in a televised address if U.S. sanctions “can be lifted in a correct, wise, Iranian-Islamic [and] dignified manner, this should be done.”

“We should not hesitate for even an hour,” he said, echoing a phrase Rouhani often uses, thus restating the confidence in Tehran that Joe Biden in the White House would mean a resumption of a compliant U.S. foreign policy in the Middle East.

Tensions between Tehran and Washington soared during Donald Trump’s presidency as his administration brought Israel and the Gulf Arab states closer together while disciplining Iran for its human rights abuses and fostering of Islamic terrorism across the Middle East.

In 2018, Trump pulled Washington out of the Obama-negotiated Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) nuclear deal with Tehran and reimposed punishing sanctions.

The so-called Iran nuclear deal was regarded as the “crown jewel” of the Obama-Biden administration’s efforts to deal with Tehran, however Trump saw otherwise.

“This was a horrible one-sided deal that should have never, ever been made,” Trump said at the time. “It didn’t bring calm, it didn’t bring peace, and it never will.”

This January, Trump ordered an air strike near Baghdad airport which killed senior Iranian terror organiser Qasem Soleimani.

Just last week a pair of U.S. B-52H Stratofortresses flew a show-of-force mission across the Persian Gulf in a display intended to deter attacks from Iran. The bombers were joined by fighter escorts from Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Qatar.